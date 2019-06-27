Android: Why do I like listeners?

Introduction

Hi Astronauts! Today again, I will keep talking about native mobile development, and this time it is about Android. As my previous article, this one is for beginners, so it means that we will spend a small amount of time to discover a few technical terms together before going deeper in the subject. If you did not read my last article Closures VS Delegates, I invite you to do it, it's a prerequisite in order to understand this one. Delegates VS Closures

For those who don't know, in order to code for Android, you must use Java. So, for the code samples, it will be faster, because it means only one language to produce, one syntax and one file structure. The important notion in this article is: Listeners.

Listeners

A listener is a reference to an object of which we don't know the exact type, but the important thing is, it implements an interface. Because this object inherits an interface, we then know that we can call the methods defined in the interface, even if we don't know in detail the given object. I think that a proper example will help us to understand what I am talking about.

NB: The code I will provide is just a dummy implementation so that you are able to understand the principles I am talking about. It will not really do any HTTP calls on the URL given as a parameter. Let's imagine that I need to do a GET, usually in the mobile development world, we like to handle this with 2 different callbacks for the return of the call. One is for the success case, and the other one is for the error case.

Our goal here is to produce a class that will do a GET on a given URL. I want to notify the object that launched this request, if it failed or succeeded. In order to avoid a strong dependency, we will use the design pattern of the listener, thanks to that, I don't need to know the exact type of this object. We will then define an interface that will contain two methods:

onRequestSuccess

onRequestFailure

public interface RequesterListener { void onRequestSuccess(); void onRequestFailure(); }

We will then implement this interface in our Java class

public class MainActivity extends AppCompatActivity implements RequesterListener { @Override protected void onCreate ( Bundle savedInstanceState ) { super .onCreate(savedInstanceState); setContentView(R.layout.activity_main); } @Override public void onRequestSuccess ( ) { } @Override public void onRequestFailure ( ) { } }

We then have our class MainActivity that inherits the RequesterListener interface and implements 2 methods (onRequestSuccess, onRequestFailure). We will make a dummy implementation to give you an idea of how it works:

public class RequestManager { private RequesterListener mListener; public void get ( String uri ) { //Do the call boolean requestSucceed = this .isSuccess(); //After the call if (requestSucceed) { this .mListener.onRequestSuccess(); } else { this .mListener.onRequestFailure(); } } public void setListener ( RequesterListener listener ) { this .mListener = listener; } public RequesterListener getListener ( ) { return this .mListener; } private boolean isSuccess ( ) { return true ; } }

The RequestManager is used to do the GET call on a given URL.

public class MainActivity extends AppCompatActivity implements RequesterListener { @Override protected void onCreate ( Bundle savedInstanceState ) { super .onCreate(savedInstanceState); setContentView(R.layout.activity_main); RequestManager manager = new RequestManager(); manager.setListener( this ); manager.get( "http://plop.fr" ); } private void callWebService ( ) { RequestManager manager = new RequestManager(); manager.setListener( this ); manager.get( "http://plop.fr" ); } @Override public void onRequestSuccess ( ) { } @Override public void onRequestFailure ( ) { } }

If now, I call the callWebService method, considering the dummy code that we produced, the result will be that we reach the onRequestSuccess method.

But why do that?

We have a light dependency between our different objects. Indeed, RequestManager has no idea of the type of object of its listener, all it cares about is to know that the delegate contains the two methods of the interface so that it is able to call them both. So, it's good, I was able to call my Webservice, I have my two callbacks where I can process what needs to be, everything seems good... Yes everything is good, it works fine and it will cover a lot of cases.

Raised issue

In the previous article, I told you about the cases where you need to do many calls in the same class. Then you will tell me:

There must be something equivalent from closures on Android, like on iOS.

Yes, there is.

So, give it to us then, instead of making us wait for it.

Listeners

What? What is he talking about? We just talked about it !!!

Let me explain.

Solution

Actually, thanks to Java, you can instantiate an interface if you redefine the methods when you instanciate it. A small sample of code in order to show you perhaps?

public class MainActivity extends AppCompatActivity { @Override protected void onCreate ( Bundle savedInstanceState ) { super .onCreate(savedInstanceState); setContentView(R.layout.activity_main); RequestManager manager = new RequestManager(); RequesterListener listener = new RequesterListener ( ) { @Override public void onRequestSuccess ( ) { } @Override public void onRequestFailure ( ) { } }; manager.setListener(listener); manager.get( "http://plop.fr" ); } }

Conclusion

If now, I call the callWebService method, considering the dummy code that we produced, the result will be that we reach the onRequestSuccess method. So, it's pretty cool, right? It covers 100% of cases and easily without having to change a lot, you can set up a listener by inheriting an interface or defining an instance of this one. Personnaly, when I discovered this, I told myself, how can it be? It is just awesome! I looked for something equivalent on the internet for iOS, telling myself of course they thought about that... Big fail, I found nothing... Then by searching on internet, for a really specific need, I found a pretty elegant solution. But that will be covered in another article :) See you space cowboys!