Nice to see you

Let's explore new knowledge

Which articles do you want to read ?

TousJavaScriptPHPAgileArchitecture

All our articles

Dependency injection in Symfony

You work with Symfony, but the concept of dependency injection is a little blurry for you? Find out how to take advantage of the component reading this article.

Sep 29, 202114mnMarie Minasyan

Domain anemia

Are you suffering from domain anemia? Let's look at what an anemic domain model is and how things can change.

Oct 13, 202012mnRomain Pierlot

Presentation of the PHP library Xpression

As developers, all of us already had to filter dataset (array, collection, API, etc...). Let's focus on the Xpression library, wich allows us to filter different content sources with a simplified query syntax.

Sep 10, 201820mnAnthony MOUTTE

Symfony 4

Let's take a look at Symfony 4 innovations and changes.

Sep 5, 20185mnAnthony MOUTTE

PHP 7 Throwable Errors Exceptions

Errors exist in our code, in external library, and also when hardware fail. That's why understanding Throwable is essential to handle these errors cleverly.

Feb 11, 201816mnAnthony MOUTTE

6/18 displayed

6%

Discover Eleven Labs

To learn more, visit our website

Let's go

Contact

Eleven Labs - Paris

102, rue du Faubourg Saint Honoré

75008 Paris

Eleven Labs - Nantes

42, rue la Tour d'Auvergne

44200 Nantes

Eleven Labs - Montréal

1155, Metcalfe St Suite 1500

Montréal, QC H3B 2V6, Canada

business@eleven-labs.com

01.82.83.11.75
Français

English