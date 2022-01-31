All our articles

How To Build Your Website With NextJS Tutorial on the basics of NextJS for building a website. Jan 31, 2022 • 21mn • Antoine AMARA

You are using React states wrong You may not be using the React states optimally and I'll explain why Jul 1, 2020 • 14mn • Marie Minasyan

React i18next In this article we are going to cover how to set up i18next in your React app Jan 29, 2020 • 9mn • Marie Minasyan

Debugging with Git Today I'd like to talk about a tool that will allow us to rapidly isolate an incorrect commit, that caused a bug in our application: git bisect Nov 8, 2017 • 5mn • Romain Pierlot

React SSR Writing an SSR React app from scratch Oct 12, 2017 • 27mn • Kamal Farsaoui

ECMAScript Asynchronicity - dynamic import Optimize your production code by splitting and lazy loading modules Oct 4, 2017 • 25mn • Kamal Farsaoui

Migrate a React client-side application to server-side with Next.JS Most of the front-end applications using React that I've been able to work on are browser-based (client-side) applications. Sep 3, 2017 • 12mn • Vincent Composieux