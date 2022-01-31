Nice to see you

React i18next

In this article we are going to cover how to set up i18next in your React app

Jan 29, 20209mnMarie Minasyan

Debugging with Git

Today I'd like to talk about a tool that will allow us to rapidly isolate an incorrect commit, that caused a bug in our application: git bisect

Nov 8, 20175mnRomain Pierlot

React SSR

Writing an SSR React app from scratch

Oct 12, 201727mnKamal Farsaoui

Migrate a React client-side application to server-side with Next.JS

Most of the front-end applications using React that I've been able to work on are browser-based (client-side) applications.

Sep 3, 201712mnVincent Composieux

