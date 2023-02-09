Nice to see you

Responsive and accessible typography and why you should care

Typography is a silent tool that UX designers and developers can sometimes take for granted. There is much noise around this topic. Pixels? Are breakpoints enough to switch sizes across devices? Do we even need breakpoints at all?

Jul 27, 202216mnMaria Eugenia Trapani

Dependency injection in Symfony

You work with Symfony, but the concept of dependency injection is a little blurry for you? Find out how to take advantage of the component reading this article.

Sep 29, 202114mnMarie Minasyan

Women in IT

Today is the International Women's Rights Day, and we wanted to take the opportunity to talk to you about a subject that is close to our hearts: women in IT. The purpose of this article is to tell you about our experience to give you a better vision of why there aren't many of us, why some give up, and, above all, how to make that change.

Mar 8, 202111mnMarie Minasyan & Marianne Joseph-Géhannin

