Migrating from a Monolith to Microservices: A Step-by-Step Guide This article is a step-by-step guide on how to migrate from a Monolith to Microservices Feb 9, 2023 • 6mn • Marie Minasyan

Responsive and accessible typography and why you should care Typography is a silent tool that UX designers and developers can sometimes take for granted. There is much noise around this topic. Pixels? Are breakpoints enough to switch sizes across devices? Do we even need breakpoints at all? Jul 27, 2022 • 16mn • Maria Eugenia Trapani

Throwback to Nantes' 2021 DevFest, my first conference Finally! After 4 years of working as a web developer, I finally attended a conference linked to my job & passion: the DevFest Nantes. Feb 22, 2022 • 11mn • Jean-Baptiste Berthet

How To Build Your Website With NextJS Tutorial on the basics of NextJS for building a website. Jan 31, 2022 • 21mn • Antoine AMARA

Dependency injection in Symfony You work with Symfony, but the concept of dependency injection is a little blurry for you? Find out how to take advantage of the component reading this article. Sep 29, 2021 • 14mn • Marie Minasyan

PO : Free some developer time by doing some NoCode with Integromat You're part of a small team with a lot of features to release quickly and a PoC needed to test a product but you only have little to no tech skills ? NoCode is what you're looking for ! Sep 22, 2021 • 7mn • Marianne Joseph-Géhannin

Women in IT Today is the International Women's Rights Day, and we wanted to take the opportunity to talk to you about a subject that is close to our hearts: women in IT. The purpose of this article is to tell you about our experience to give you a better vision of why there aren't many of us, why some give up, and, above all, how to make that change. Mar 8, 2021 • 11mn • Marie Minasyan & Marianne Joseph-Géhannin