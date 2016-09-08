Back
Astronaut, backend developer, PHP & Symfony lover. I should write something about myself but you know... developers.

PHP 7.1 - For dummies candidates

Some time ago, well almost one year ago (time just flies!), I wrote about PHP 7.0\. Ten months later, things are moving again: PHP 7.1 is in RC1 stage.

Sep 8, 20166mnAlexandre Andre

