Charles-Eric Gorron Web addict, Lead developer, Agile evangelist & SCRUM Master @ Eleven Labs @ch3ric

Author's article(s)

2018 new year resolution: Replace my ERP by a Slack bot implemented with DialogFlow and Symfony The purpose of this post is to show the power of a Slack bot that can be used to ease everyday life in your company, and how to implement it using DialoFlow and Symfony Jan 4, 2018 • 29mn • Charles-Eric Gorron

How to check the spelling of your docs from Travis CI? We will show you how to check the spelling in your markdown documents, changed in your pull requests, very easily using Aspell and Travis CI Aug 18, 2017 • 6mn • Charles-Eric Gorron