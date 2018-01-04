Back
Charles-Eric Gorron
Web addict, Lead developer, Agile evangelist & SCRUM Master @ Eleven Labs
Author's article(s)
The purpose of this post is to show the power of a Slack bot that can be used to ease everyday life in your company, and how to implement it using DialoFlow and Symfony
Jan 4, 2018•29mn
We will show you how to check the spelling in your markdown documents, changed in your pull requests, very easily using Aspell and Travis CI
Aug 18, 2017•6mn
We usually share on this blog our technical expertise around web and mobile development or architecture. Today, I would like to address another expertise, equally important: our methodology.
Aug 3, 2017•16mn