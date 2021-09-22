Back
Marianne Joseph-Géhannin

Développeuse PHP/Symfony 🦝

Author's article(s)

Women in IT

Today is the International Women's Rights Day, and we wanted to take the opportunity to talk to you about a subject that is close to our hearts: women in IT. The purpose of this article is to tell you about our experience to give you a better vision of why there aren't many of us, why some give up, and, above all, how to make that change.

Mar 8, 202111mnMarie Minasyan & Marianne Joseph-Géhannin

