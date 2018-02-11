PHP 7 Throwable Errors Exceptions

PHP 7 brings some changes about how errors are reported. From now on, most of the errors are reported through the exception class Error .

All Throwable will bubble up through the execution stack until they meet one of these cases:

when meeting a catch block which supports this kind of error;

block which supports this kind of error; if an exception handler is configured via set_exception_handler() ;

; or else, the exception will be converted into FATAL error and will be processed by the traditional system.

We are going to first define, and then see how to use Throwable , Error and Exception .

Definition

Throwable

Throwable is a PHP 7 interface which represents an error.

interface Throwable { public function getMessage ( ): string ; // Error reason public function getCode ( ): int ; // Error code public function getFile ( ): string ; // Error begin file public function getLine ( ): int ; // Error begin line public function getTrace ( ): array ; // Return stack trace as array like debug_backtrace() public function getTraceAsString ( ): string ; // Return stack trace as string public function getPrevious ( ): Throwable ; // Return previous `Trowable` public function __toString ( ): string ; // Convert into string }

Errors and Exceptions are implementing Throwable .

Here is Throwable hierarchy:

interface Throwable |- Error implements Throwable |- ArithmeticError extends Error |- DivisionByZeroError extends ArithmeticError |- AssertionError extends Error |- ParseError extends Error |- TypeError extends Error |- ArgumentCountError extends TypeError |- Exception implements Throwable |- ClosedGeneratorException extends Exception |- DOMException extends Exception |- ErrorException extends Exception |- IntlException extends Exception |- LogicException extends Exception |- BadFunctionCallException extends LogicException |- BadMethodCallException extends BadFunctionCallException |- DomainException extends LogicException |- InvalidArgumentException extends LogicException |- LengthException extends LogicException |- OutOfRangeException extends LogicException |- PharException extends Exception |- ReflectionException extends Exception |- RuntimeException extends Exception |- OutOfBoundsException extends RuntimeException |- OverflowException extends RuntimeException |- PDOException extends RuntimeException |- RangeException extends RuntimeException |- UnderflowException extends RuntimeException |- UnexpectedValueException extends RuntimeException

⚠ Caution! You can only implement Throwable through Error and Exception . Else you get a FATAL error PHP Fatal error: Class MyClass cannot implement interface Throwable, extend Exception or Error instead But you can extend this interface in user space

interface MyThrowable extends Throwable { public function myCustomMethod ( ) ; } class MyException extends Exception implements MyThrowable { public function myCustomMethod ( ) { // implement custom method code } }

Error

Error is the base class of all the internal PHP errors.

The most commons are the following:

ParseError , which is thrown when we require or eval a code with syntax error.

, which is thrown when we or a code with syntax error. TypeError , which is thrown when arguments/return do not match its declare type. It's also the case when an invalid number of arguments are passed to php built-in function in strict mode ._

Sometimes you have the right to throw Error in your code, for example if you parse a file that contains a syntax error, or if you pass wrong numbers of arguments to a variadic function.

Exception

Exception is the user exception base class.

Very often you have to throw or create one, se we are going to see how it works and how use to it properly.

Usage

Throw exception

You have to use the throw keyword in order to throw an Exception .

throw new Exception ( 'Render error.' ); echo 'Example text.' ;

An Exception interrupts the execution of next instructions. In this example the echo won't be called.

Catch exception

You have to use try catch structure.

try { if (! $_GET [ 'title' ]) { throw new Exception ( 'Can' t show title. Title is required. '); } echo $_GET[' title ']; } catch (Exception $e) { echo ' ⚠ Exception appear: ' . $e->getMessage(); } > The script will show the title if it' s provided, or else it will show the error message. You can attach multiple ` catch ` to a ` try ` bloc in order to split different exception types. You must respect catch block precedence. ```php try { if (! $_GET [ 'title' ]) { throw new Exception ( 'Can' t show title. Title is required. '); } if (!is_string($_GET[' title '])) { throw new RuntimeException(' Title must be a string . '); } echo $_GET[' title ']; } catch (RuntimeException $e) { echo $e->getMessage(); } catch (Exception $e) { echo ' ⚠ Exception appear: ' . $e->getMessage(); }

RuntimeException extends Exception , then you must catch RuntimeException before Exceptions .

In PHP 7.1 you can specify multiple Exception types with | char.

try { // Code } catch ( OutOfBoundsException | LogicException $e ) { echo '⚠ Exception appear: ' . $e ->getMessage(); }

⚠ It's very important to correctly choose the Exception type to preserve error handler consistency.

Need to know

Most of LogicException usually leads to a code correction. To catch LogicException is going to show an error page and log information in order to inform the developer.

RuntimeException represents errors that appear during the execution (invalide data, data source error). You can catch RuntimeException in order to execute an alternative code for finishing the process correctly.

ℹ️ You must have an exception handler to render a nice error page to visitors. The second purpose is to avoid any leaking informations (file path, stack trace, error message...) Best practice: Don't let the exception break the website.

set_exception_handler(function($exception){ echo 'Error appear. Retry in a moment.'; // log($exception->getMessage()); // developer email });

Errors codes

the error code is an integer which can be used to codify/identify the error.

You can show the error code instead of the message of the real Exception to the visitor, and prevent him to potentially be confronted to sensitive data.

Advanced use

Customize an exception

It's very useful to create your custom Exception class. They are more accurate and can carry extra data (text, object, array...) to the error process.

class MyObject { public $content ; } class MyObjectException extends RuntimeException { /** * @var MyObject */ private $myObject ; public function __construct ( MyObject $myObject , $message = "" , $code = 0 , Throwable $previous = null ) { parent ::__construct( $message , $code , $previous ); $this ->myObject = $myObject ; } /** * @return MyObject */ public function getMyObject ( ) { return $this ->myObject; } }

When MyObjectException is caught, you can get back MyObject with the method getMyObject() You can use this object to run alternative processes, that will provide you more information than with the regular Exception .

Rethrow an exception

Sometime we need to trace/log what's going wrong. In this case we will have to catch the Exception , then do an alternative process (log, email, ...) and rethrow this exception.

try { // content update } catch ( Exception $e ) { // log('Update failed.'); throw $e ; }

Here's a concrete example:

use Psr \ Log \ LoggerAwareInterface ; use Psr \ Log \ LoggerAwareTrait ; use Psr \ Log \ NullLogger ; class UserFactory implements LoggerAwareInterface { use LoggerAwareTrait ; private $passwordGenerator ; public function construct ( PasswordGeneratorInterface $passwordGenerator ) { $this ->passwordGenerator = $passwordGenerator ; $this ->logger = new NullLogger(); } public function create ( ) { try { $user = new User(); $password = $this ->passwordGenerator->generatePassword(); $user ->setPassword( $password ); return $user ; } catch ( Exception $exception ) { $this ->logger->error( 'Error appear during user creation. Reason: ' . $exception ->getMessage()); throw $exception ; } } } interface PasswordGeneratorInterface { public function generatePassword ( ) ; }

We are logging a message and letting the Exception bubble up.

Wrap an exception

Wrap an Exception is very useful to create a nice stack trace and delegate the exception handling to the main exception handler.

try { // content update } catch ( RuntimeException $exception ) { throw new UpdateContentException( 'Content update failed.' , 0 , $exception ); } class UpdateContentException extends RuntimeException {}

During the content update, the exception type doesn't matter and will always return an UpdateContentException . If you catch the UpdateContentException , you can access to all previous exceptions with the getPrevious() method.

Here's a concrete example:

class UserFactory { private $passwordGenerator ; public function construct ( PasswordGeneratorInterface $passwordGenerator ) { $this ->passwordGenerator = $passwordGenerator ; } public function create ( ) { try { $user = new User(); $password = $this ->passwordGenerator->generatePassword(); $user ->setPassword( $password ); return $user ; } catch ( Exception $exception ) { throw new UserFactoryException( 'Error appear during user creation.' , 0 , $exception ); } } } class UserFactoryException extends RuntimeException {} interface PasswordGeneratorInterface { public function generatePassword ( ) ; }

UserFactory::create() always tyhrows an UserFactoryException . The first information we need to know is what is going wrong? -> We can't create a user. Why ? -> exception->getPrevious() Layer separation is preserved.

Conclusion

We have seen how to throw and catch exceptions, and even how to customize them with PHP. We have also seen how more advanced exception usages such as rethrow and wrap, in order to have a better control when something wrong happens.

Errors exists in our code, in external library, or when hardware fails. that's why understanding Throwable is essential to handle errors cleverly.

Pros

Better visibility about what's happening

Erros easier to read

Multiple types and error levels in order to split domain errors from software one

Easy to debug

Better split software responsibility (SOLID)

Error code can hide the real error reason

Cons

Need to know how to wrap/rethrow exception

Render/read stack trace can be complex

Don't forget to handle all exceptions with catch / set_exception_handler to avoid leaking informations

