PHP 7 Throwable Errors Exceptions

PHP 7 brings some changes about how errors are reported.
From now on, most of the errors are reported through the exception class
Error.
All
Throwable will bubble up through the execution stack until they meet one of these cases:
catch block which supports this kind of error;
set_exception_handler();
We are going to first define, and then see how to use
Throwable,
Error and
Exception.
Throwable is a PHP 7 interface which represents an error.
interface Throwable
{
public function getMessage(): string; // Error reason
public function getCode(): int; // Error code
public function getFile(): string; // Error begin file
public function getLine(): int; // Error begin line
public function getTrace(): array; // Return stack trace as array like debug_backtrace()
public function getTraceAsString(): string; // Return stack trace as string
public function getPrevious(): Throwable; // Return previous `Trowable`
public function __toString(): string; // Convert into string
}
Errors and
Exceptions are implementing
Throwable.
Here is
Throwable hierarchy:
interface Throwable
|- Error implements Throwable
|- ArithmeticError extends Error
|- DivisionByZeroError extends ArithmeticError
|- AssertionError extends Error
|- ParseError extends Error
|- TypeError extends Error
|- ArgumentCountError extends TypeError
|- Exception implements Throwable
|- ClosedGeneratorException extends Exception
|- DOMException extends Exception
|- ErrorException extends Exception
|- IntlException extends Exception
|- LogicException extends Exception
|- BadFunctionCallException extends LogicException
|- BadMethodCallException extends BadFunctionCallException
|- DomainException extends LogicException
|- InvalidArgumentException extends LogicException
|- LengthException extends LogicException
|- OutOfRangeException extends LogicException
|- PharException extends Exception
|- ReflectionException extends Exception
|- RuntimeException extends Exception
|- OutOfBoundsException extends RuntimeException
|- OverflowException extends RuntimeException
|- PDOException extends RuntimeException
|- RangeException extends RuntimeException
|- UnderflowException extends RuntimeException
|- UnexpectedValueException extends RuntimeException
⚠ Caution! You can only implement
Throwablethrough
Errorand
Exception. Else you get a FATAL error
PHP Fatal error: Class MyClass cannot implement interface Throwable, extend Exception or Error insteadBut you can extend this interface in user space
interface MyThrowable extends Throwable {
public function myCustomMethod();
}
class MyException extends Exception implements MyThrowable {
public function myCustomMethod()
{
// implement custom method code
}
}
Error is the base class of all the internal PHP errors.
The most commons are the following:
ParseError, which is thrown when we
require or
eval a code with syntax error.
TypeError, which is thrown when arguments/return do not match its declare type. It's also the case when an invalid number of arguments are passed to php built-in function in
strict mode._
Sometimes you have the right to throw
Error in your code, for example if you parse a file that contains a syntax error, or if you pass wrong numbers of arguments to a variadic function.
Exception is the user exception base class.
Very often you have to throw or create one, se we are going to see how it works and how use to it properly.
You have to use the
throw keyword in order to throw an
Exception.
throw new Exception('Render error.');
echo 'Example text.';
An
Exceptioninterrupts the execution of next instructions. In this example the
echowon't be called.
You have to use
try
catch structure.
try {
if (!$_GET['title']) {
throw new Exception('Can't show title. Title is required.');
}
echo $_GET['title'];
} catch (Exception $e) {
echo '⚠ Exception appear: ' . $e->getMessage();
}
> The script will show the title if it's provided, or else it will show the error message.
You can attach multiple `catch` to a `try` bloc in order to split different exception types.
You must respect catch block precedence.
```php
try {
if (!$_GET['title']) {
throw new Exception('Can't show title. Title is required.');
}
if (!is_string($_GET['title'])) {
throw new RuntimeException('Title must be a string.');
}
echo $_GET['title'];
} catch (RuntimeException $e) {
echo $e->getMessage();
} catch (Exception $e) {
echo '⚠ Exception appear: ' . $e->getMessage();
}
RuntimeExceptionextends
Exception, then you must catch
RuntimeExceptionbefore
Exceptions.
In PHP 7.1 you can specify multiple
Exception types with
| char.
try {
// Code
} catch (OutOfBoundsException | LogicException $e) {
echo '⚠ Exception appear: ' . $e->getMessage();
}
⚠ It's very important to correctly choose the
Exception type to preserve error handler consistency.
Need to know
Most of
LogicException usually leads to a code correction.
To catch
LogicException is going to show an error page and log information in order to inform the developer.
RuntimeException represents errors that appear during the execution (invalide data, data source error).
You can catch
RuntimeException in order to execute an alternative code for finishing the process correctly.
ℹ️ You must have an exception handler to render a nice error page to visitors. The second purpose is to avoid any leaking informations (file path, stack trace, error message...) Best practice: Don't let the exception break the website.
set_exception_handler(function($exception){
echo 'Error appear. Retry in a moment.';
// log($exception->getMessage());
// developer email
});
the error code is an
integer which can be used to codify/identify the error.
You can show the error code instead of the message of the real
Exceptionto the visitor, and prevent him to potentially be confronted to sensitive data.
It's very useful to create your custom
Exception class. They are more accurate and can carry extra data (text, object, array...) to the error process.
class MyObject
{
public $content;
}
class MyObjectException extends RuntimeException
{
/**
* @var MyObject
*/
private $myObject;
public function __construct(MyObject $myObject, $message = "", $code = 0, Throwable $previous = null)
{
parent::__construct($message, $code, $previous);
$this->myObject = $myObject;
}
/**
* @return MyObject
*/
public function getMyObject()
{
return $this->myObject;
}
}
When
MyObjectExceptionis caught, you can get back
MyObjectwith the method
getMyObject()You can use this object to run alternative processes, that will provide you more information than with the regular
Exception.
Sometime we need to trace/log what's going wrong.
In this case we will have to catch the
Exception, then do an alternative process (log, email, ...) and rethrow this exception.
try {
// content update
} catch (Exception $e) {
// log('Update failed.');
throw $e;
}
Here's a concrete example:
use Psr\Log\LoggerAwareInterface;
use Psr\Log\LoggerAwareTrait;
use Psr\Log\NullLogger;
class UserFactory implements LoggerAwareInterface
{
use LoggerAwareTrait;
private $passwordGenerator;
public function construct(PasswordGeneratorInterface $passwordGenerator)
{
$this->passwordGenerator = $passwordGenerator;
$this->logger = new NullLogger();
}
public function create()
{
try {
$user = new User();
$password = $this->passwordGenerator->generatePassword();
$user->setPassword($password);
return $user;
} catch (Exception $exception) {
$this->logger->error('Error appear during user creation. Reason: ' . $exception->getMessage());
throw $exception;
}
}
}
interface PasswordGeneratorInterface
{
public function generatePassword();
}
We are logging a message and letting the
Exceptionbubble up.
Wrap an
Exception is very useful to create a nice stack trace and delegate the exception handling to the main exception handler.
try {
// content update
} catch (RuntimeException $exception) {
throw new UpdateContentException('Content update failed.', 0, $exception);
}
class UpdateContentException extends RuntimeException {}
During the content update, the exception type doesn't matter and will always return an
UpdateContentException. If you catch the
UpdateContentException, you can access to all previous exceptions with the
getPrevious()method.
Here's a concrete example:
class UserFactory
{
private $passwordGenerator;
public function construct(PasswordGeneratorInterface $passwordGenerator)
{
$this->passwordGenerator = $passwordGenerator;
}
public function create()
{
try {
$user = new User();
$password = $this->passwordGenerator->generatePassword();
$user->setPassword($password);
return $user;
} catch (Exception $exception) {
throw new UserFactoryException('Error appear during user creation.', 0, $exception);
}
}
}
class UserFactoryException extends RuntimeException {}
interface PasswordGeneratorInterface
{
public function generatePassword();
}
UserFactory::create() always tyhrows an
UserFactoryException. The first information we need to know is what is going wrong? -> We can't create a user. Why ? -> exception->getPrevious() Layer separation is preserved.
We have seen how to throw and catch exceptions, and even how to customize them with PHP. We have also seen how more advanced exception usages such as rethrow and wrap, in order to have a better control when something wrong happens.
Errors exists in our code, in external library, or when hardware fails. that's why understanding Throwable is essential to handle errors cleverly.
