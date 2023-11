Créer votre player Netflix avec Exoplayer

/**

* The player does not have any media to play.

*/

int

STATE_IDLE =

1

;

/**

* The player is not able to immediately play from its current position. This state typically

* occurs when more data needs to be loaded.

*/

int

STATE_BUFFERING =

2

;

/**

* The player is able to immediately play from its current position. The player will be playing if

* {

@link

#getPlayWhenReady()} is true, and paused otherwise.

*/

int

STATE_READY =

3

;

/**

* The player has finished playing the media.

*/

int

STATE_ENDED =

4

;