Publier, consommer, et réessayer des messages RabbitMQ

sf swarrot:consume:send_astronaut_to_space send_astronaut_to_space

[2017-01-12 12:53:41] app.WARNING: [Retry] An exception occurred. Republish message

for

the 1

times

(key: send_astronaut_to_space_retry_1) {

"swarrot_processor"

:

"retry"

,

"exception"

:

"[object] (Exception(code: 0): An error occurred while consuming hello at /home/gus/dev/swarrot/src/AppBundle/Processor/SendAstronautToSpace.php:12)"

}

[2017-01-12 12:53:46] app.WARNING: [Retry] An exception occurred. Republish message

for

the 2

times

(key: send_astronaut_to_space_retry_2) {

"swarrot_processor"

:

"retry"

,

"exception"

:

"[object] (Exception(code: 0): An error occurred while consuming hello at /home/gus/dev/swarrot/src/AppBundle/Processor/SendAstronautToSpace.php:12)"

}

[2017-01-12 12:54:11] app.WARNING: [Retry] An exception occurred. Republish message

for

the 3

times

(key: send_astronaut_to_space_retry_3) {

"swarrot_processor"

:

"retry"

,

"exception"

:

"[object] (Exception(code: 0): An error occurred while consuming hello at /home/gus/dev/swarrot/src/AppBundle/Processor/SendAstronautToSpace.php:12)"

}

[2017-01-12 12:55:51] app.WARNING: [Retry] Stop attempting to process message after 4 attempts {

"swarrot_processor"

:

"retry"

}

[2017-01-12 12:55:51] app.ERROR: [Ack] An exception occurred. Message

#4 has been nack'ed. {"swarrot_processor":"ack","exception":"[object] (Exception(code: 0): An error occurred while consuming hello at /home/gus/dev/swarrot/src/AppBundle/Processor/SendAstronautToSpace.php:12)"}

[2017-01-12 12:55:51] app.ERROR: [ExceptionCatcher] An exception occurred. This exception has been caught. {

"swarrot_processor"

:

"exception"

,

"exception"

:

"[object] (Exception(code: 0): An error occurred while consuming hello at /home/gus/dev/swarrot/src/AppBundle/Processor/SendAstronautToSpace.php:12)"

}