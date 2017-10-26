OpenPGP - Export Secret Keys to a Yubikey
After generating the OpenPGP keys, we will see how to store them on a USB key like the Yubikey. This will allow us to further secure our secret keys.
After generating the OpenPGP keys, we will see how to store them on a USB key like the Yubikey. This will allow us to further secure our secret keys.
Guide to create the almost perfect OpenPGP keys
