OpenPGP - Export Secret Keys to a Yubikey

After generating the OpenPGP keys, we will see how to store them on a USB key like the Yubikey. This will allow us to further secure our secret keys.

Oct 26, 201717mnThierry T.

Upload file with AJAX

Today, I would like to share with you a feature often requested in an application: uploading a file.

Apr 20, 201712mnThierry T.

Handle exceptions gracefully

Hello everyone! Today I would like to speak about a subject too little discussed in php: the exceptions. An exception is an alert issued when the code is executed, to indicate that something has not happened as expected. It can be a bad connection identifier to the database, or an operation on a file that is not allowed, or a division by zero for example.

Nov 17, 201610mnThierry T.

Custom ParamConverter

The following article is aimed at developers who have already used the ParamConverter, and who understand its basic principles.

Sep 1, 20166mnThierry T.

