OpenPGP - Export Secret Keys to a Yubikey After generating the OpenPGP keys, we will see how to store them on a USB key like the Yubikey. This will allow us to further secure our secret keys. Oct 26, 2017 • 17mn • Thierry T.

OpenPGP - The almost perfect key pair Guide to create the almost perfect OpenPGP keys Oct 13, 2017 • 14mn • Thierry T.

Upload file with AJAX Today, I would like to share with you a feature often requested in an application: uploading a file. Apr 20, 2017 • 12mn • Thierry T.

Handle exceptions gracefully Hello everyone! Today I would like to speak about a subject too little discussed in php: the exceptions. An exception is an alert issued when the code is executed, to indicate that something has not happened as expected. It can be a bad connection identifier to the database, or an operation on a file that is not allowed, or a division by zero for example. Nov 17, 2016 • 10mn • Thierry T.