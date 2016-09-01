Back

Custom ParamConverter

Sep 1, 2016
6mn
Thierry T.

Introduction

The following article is aimed at developers who have already used the ParamConverter, and who understand its basic principles.

It was written in order to explain how to solve the following issue: I needed to pass a token into a custom header, and to be able to get it back in the controllers. The goal was to avoid repeating the acquisition of the header in each one of the controllers.

The basics

The ParamConverter is a magic tool. From a controller, you just need to type-hint the argument to obtain an instance of a class based on the id in the url.

<?php

/**
 * @Route("/post/{post}")
 */
public function getAction(Post $post)
{
    return new Response($post->getTitle());
}

In my example, Symfony has recognised the post token in the route. In the method signature, the $post variable is type hinted by the Post class. Through ParamConverter, Symfony will try to create an instance of the Post class and to assign it to the $post variable.

I would refer you to the documentation for the basic usage of the ParamConverter: http://symfony.com/doc/current/bundles/SensioFrameworkExtraBundle/annotations/converters.html

But what if the value I am looking for is not found in the url, for example in a header?

A token in a header

Let’s take another example:

<?php

/**
 * @Route("/token")
 */
public function isTokenValidAction($token)
{
    return $this->get('app.service')->isValid($token);
}

The value of the token must pass through an x-token header. I will then create a ParamConverter in order to fetch the token from the header and not from the url.

Creation of the Paramconverter

All ParamConverters must implement the Sensio\Bundle\FrameworkExtraBundle\Request\ParamConverter\ParamConverterInterface.

There are the apply(Request $request, ConfigurationInterface $configuration); and supports(ConfigurationInterface $configuration); methods.

  • supports verifies that the ParamConveter can be applied with the data provided in $configuration. It will result in true if all is good, otherwise it will be false. In this case, the ParamConverter moves to another converter. It is possible to sort ParamConverters by priority.
  • *apply *will apply a business rule. In our case, we will need to search for the token in the request and replace the value in the request’s attributes.

Structure example:

<?php

namespace AppBundle\Request\ParamConverter;

use Sensio\Bundle\FrameworkExtraBundle\Configuration\ConfigurationInterface;
use Sensio\Bundle\FrameworkExtraBundle\Configuration\ParamConverter;
use Sensio\Bundle\FrameworkExtraBundle\Request\ParamConverter\ParamConverterInterface;
use Symfony\Component\HttpFoundation\Request;

class TokenConverter implements ParamConverterInterface
{
    /**
     * {@inheritdoc}
     */
    public function apply(Request $request, ConfigurationInterface $configuration)
    {

    }

    /**
     * {@inheritdoc}
     */
    public function supports(ConfigurationInterface $configuration)
    {

    }
}

I begin with the supports method*. *Here, I don’t have any reference class. I will then work on the name of the variable.

public function supports(ConfigurationInterface $configuration)
{
    return $configuration->getName() === "token";
}

The method must return true or false.

Then, I work on the apply method . It’s here that I’ll fetch the token’s value. Since I have access to the current request, I can proceed as follow:

public function apply(Request $request, ConfigurationInterface $configuration)
{
    $request->attributes->set($configuration->getName(), $request->headers->get('x-token'));

    return true;
}

During the building of the controller, Symfony will fetch all the values of the controller’s arguments in the *attributes *variable of the request. This is why I assign the token’s value in the *attributes *variable through the ParameterBag method.

My custom ParamConverter is complete. I can now use it.

Service statement

A compiler pass will read the services with the "request.param_converter" tag. We can define a priority and a name. If there’s a priority, they will be sorted in this order.

<service id="token_converter" class="AppBundle\Request\ParamConverter\CrmTokenConverter">
    <tag name="request.param_converter" converter="token" />
</service>

Use in the controller

In order to use it in my controller, I add the *ParamConverter *annotation to my controller with the *name *option and the converter name given in the service.

<?php

/**
 * @Route("/token")
 * @ParamConverter(name="token", converter="token")
 */
public function isTokenValidAction($token)
{
    return $this->get('app.service')->isValid($token);
}

When I carry out my request and I use a value for the "x-token" header, my "$token" variable will then have the value of the header.

So this is how to simplify the controller and isolate a functionality in a unitary class.

References:

write by

Thierry T.
Thierry T.

Super Data Boy

Related articles

OpenPGP - Export Secret Keys to a Yubikey

After generating the OpenPGP keys, we will see how to store them on a USB key like the Yubikey. This will allow us to further secure our secret keys.

Oct 26, 201717mnThierry T.

Upload file with AJAX

Today, I would like to share with you a feature often requested in an application: uploading a file.

Apr 20, 201712mnThierry T.

Discover Eleven Labs

To learn more, visit our website

Let's go

Contact

Eleven Labs - Paris

102, rue du Faubourg Saint Honoré

75008 Paris

Eleven Labs - Nantes

42, rue la Tour d'Auvergne

44200 Nantes

Eleven Labs - Montréal

1155, Metcalfe St Suite 1500

Montréal, QC H3B 2V6, Canada

business@eleven-labs.com

01.82.83.11.75
Français

English