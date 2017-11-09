Build an api with Go and Buffalo

The Go language has quickly become very popular, but there are still some people reluctant to use it for the development of their new apps. We will see here how to build a REST API quickly and easily.
The greatest feature of the Go language is its simplicity of writing. The syntax is inspired by the C language with a procedural code. It does not integrate a concept of classes but provides the mechanisms needed to write code in an object-oriented style. The code is brief and clear, KISS-oriented (Keep It Simple, Stupid). We will see how to use this language to build a web application with the Buffalo framework.
Package "http/net"
Package documentation: https://golang.org/pkg/net/http/.
First of all, we are going to create an http server that will listen on the
8001 entry.
package main
import "net/http"
func main() {
//TO DO Implement handler
http.ListenAndServe(":8001", nil)
}
To start the server, just run the file
main.go with the following command:
go run main.go
If you try to make an http request on
127.0.0.1:8001, the server will return you a
404 since the path is not specified. To solve this problem, it's necessary to implement a handler on
/.
// Handle registers the handler for the given pattern
// in the DefaultServeMux.
// The documentation for ServeMux explains how patterns are matched.
func Handle(pattern string, handler Handler) { DefaultServeMux.Handle(pattern, handler) }
For this,
http.Handle needs a pattern that will match the query's path and a handler.
type Handler interface {
ServeHTTP(ResponseWriter, *Request)
}
A handler needs an object of type
ResponseWriter and query. We will create a
handler method. Here, for a REST API, the response must be in JSON format. We will therefore add to the header the content-type JSON and return JSON content. The
ResponseWriter and
Write method take a byte array as a parameter. So we cast our string containing JSON to the bytes format with the
byte[](string) method.
func handler(w http.ResponseWriter, r *http.Request) {
w.Header().Set("content-type", "application/json")
w.Write([]byte(`{"message": "Hello world !"}`))
}
The final code of our server gives:
package main
import "net/http"
func handler(w http.ResponseWriter, r *http.Request) {
w.Header().Set("content-type", "application/json")
w.Write([]byte(`{"message": "hello world"}`))
}
func main() {
http.HandleFunc("/", handler)
http.ListenAndServe(":8001", nil)
}
This time, if we launch the server and make an http request on
127.0.0.1:8001, the server responds a code 200 with our message in JSON.
This package is very low level and quite annoying to use. The community has therefore made available various overlays, especially at the level of routing to make development easier.
Buffalo framework
Buffalo documentation on http://gobuffalo.io.
Buffalo is a library that makes web development with Go easier. It mainly uses the Gorilla libraries https://github.com/gorilla.
To install buffalo run the command:
go get -u -v github.com/gobuffalo/buffalo/buffalo
After buffalo is installed:
> $ buffalo help new
Buffalo version v0.10.1
Creates a new Buffalo application
Usage:
buffalo new [name] [flags]
Flags:
--api skip all front-end code and configure for an API server
--ci-provider string specify the type of ci file you would like buffalo to generate [none, travis, gitlab-ci] (default "none")
--db-type string specify the type of database you want to use [postgres, mysql, sqlite3] (default "postgres")
--docker string specify the type of Docker file to generate [none, multi, standard] (default "multi")
-f, --force delete and remake if the app already exists
-h, --help help for new
--skip-pop skips adding pop/soda to your app
--skip-webpack skips adding Webpack to your app
--skip-yarn skip to use npm as the asset package manalready exists
--vcs string specify the Version control system you would like to use [none, git, bzr] (default "git")
-v, --verbose verbosely print out the go get commands
--with-dep adds github.com/golang/dep to your app
The command
new generates a new project. We will therefore create an api project without the database that is managed by
pop. We will therefore launch this command to generate the basis of our API REST. Go to your working directory (
$GOPATH/src/your_user_name for example) and run the following command:
buffalo new api --api --skip-pop
This command created the
api folder. This includes:
- The file
main.go, this is the entry of the application;
- The file
actions/, it is the file containing our handlers;
- The folder
grifts/, this is the folder containing the commands
The rest of the files do not interest us.
Launch the server:
buffalo dev
Open
main.go file:
package main
import (
"log"
"qneyrat/api/actions"
"github.com/gobuffalo/envy"
)
func main() {
app := actions.App()
log.Fatal(app.Serve())
}
Our interest will be in the
app.Serve() method.
// ...
server := http.Server{
Addr: fmt.Sprintf(":%s", addr),
Handler: a,
}
// ...
err := server.ListenAndServe()
As in the first part, Buffalo starts the http server of the
http/net package.
Start a query on
127.0.0.1:3000, this one returns us a reply JSON. Let's now see in
actions.App() what happens.
func App() *buffalo.App {
if app == nil {
//...
app.GET("/", HomeHandler)
}
return app
}
The
App() function will attach to the instance of
*buffalo.App the handlers of our API. Here, a handler is attached to the
/ route. The Handler
HomeHandler is
Handler type.
type Handler func(Context) error
Handler takes a
Context parameter.
// Context holds on to information as you
// pass it down through middleware, Handlers,
// templates, etc... It strives to make your
// life a happier one.
type Context interface {
context.Context
Response() http.ResponseWriter
Request() *http.Request
Session() *Session
Params() ParamValues
Param(string) string
Set(string, interface{})
LogField(string, interface{})
LogFields(map[string]interface{})
Logger() Logger
Bind(interface{}) error
Render(int, render.Renderer) error
Error(int, error) error
Websocket() (*websocket.Conn, error)
Redirect(int, string, ...interface{}) error
Data() map[string]interface{}
Flash() *Flash
}
The
Context interface will contain the
http.ResponseWriter and
*http.Request as in the example of the first part. One can notice that
Context has many other interfaces that will make the development of our handler easier.
For instance, to return our JSON message, we use
Render.
return c.Render(200, r.JSON(map[string]string{"message": "Welcome to Buffalo!"}))
You can now build the application and run the server. Buffalo offers a dev mode that will automatically recompile your application when you make a change in the code. To do this, run the command:
buffalo dev
Now, if you try to make a query on
127.0.0.1:3000, you will get your message
Welcome to Buffalo! in JSON.
To make the development easier Buffalo integrates the package
grifts which allows the creation of task scripts. These scripts are declared in the
grifts folder.
buffalo task list
By default, there is the
routes command that allows you to see all routes and handlers.
buffalo task routes
Now that buffalo has been presented, we will create new routes. You can find all the code on my github https://github.com/qneyrat/api.
We will manage a new resource for our api, the
user resource. Create the
models folder and in it the
user.go file. We will state a
User structure composed of an
ID.
package models
import (
"github.com/satori/go.uuid"
)
type User struct {
ID uuid.UUID `json:"id"`
}
Create a new action in the
actions folder to manage the user resource. Create a
users.go file. To abstract from a database, we will create a map to store our users.
var db = make(map[uuid.UUID]models.User)
So we will create a function to return to a JSON the set of users stored in "database"
db. To group all the handlers that will manage our user resource, we will create an empty structure to attach our functions.
type UserResource struct{}
func (ur UserResource) List(c buffalo.Context) error {
return c.Render(200, r.JSON(db))
}
We will now attach this new handler to a route in the
app.go file. Before that we will prefix our routes by
/api/v1.
// /api/v1 prefix for new routes
g := app.Group("/api/v1")
// new UserResource
ur := &UserResource{}
// new route and handler UserResource.List
// the path is /api/v1/users
g.GET("/users", ur.List)
If you do a
get on
/api/v1/users, the api returns you an empty collection since there is no user yet. We will create a new handler that will create one.
// Create User.
func (ur UserResource) Create(c buffalo.Context) error {
// new User
user := &models.User{
// on génère un nouvel id
ID: uuid.NewV4(),
}
// add in database
db[user.ID] = *user
return c.Render(201, r.JSON(user))
}
We add the route in
app.go.
g.POST("/users", ur.Create)
Now, if you do a
post on
/api/v1/users, the api will return a
201 and inform you that the user was created. We will check in our list of users. So we do a
get on
/api/v1/users and we see that we have our user in the collection. Finally, we will do a handler to display a specific user. We will create it on the route
/users/{id}.
func (ur UserResource) Show(c buffalo.Context) error {
// get id and format to uuid
id, err := uuid.FromString(c.Param("id"))
if err != nil {
// if id isnt uuid
return c.Render(500, r.String("id is not uuid v4"))
}
// get user in database
user, ok := db[id]
if ok {
// if exist return user
return c.Render(200, r.JSON(user))
}
// if not exist return not found
return c.Render(404, r.String("user not found"))
}
We attach this new handler to our
app.
g.GET("/users/{id}", ur.Show)
Now we create a user with a
post on
/api/v1/users and then we make a
get on
/api/v1/users/{id} replacing
{id} with the
uuid of the user you just created. The api returns you a code 200 with the user's information.
From now on you have a powerful api database with tools to quickly and easily develop an api in Go. You can find all the documentation and other buffalo features on http://gobuffalo.io.