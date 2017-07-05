Back
Jonathan Jalouzot

Jonathan Jalouzot

Lead développeur au @lemondefr, mes technologies sont le symfony depuis 2009, le nodejs, l'angularjs, rabbitMq etc ... J'adore les médias et aimerai continuer dans ce secteur plein de surprise. Vous pouvez me retrouver sur les réseaux sociaux: Twitter: @captainjojo42 Instagram: @captainjojo42 Linkedin: https://fr.linkedin.com/in/jonathanjalouzot Github: https://github.com/captainjojo

Author's article(s)

Take care of your emails

The most common mean of communication between a provider and its customer is the email. Yet, few people care enough to customize it. And that's a shame, because there are many nice tips that make them more qualitative. Of course, many of them implies Google.. but who does not use Gmail today?

Jul 5, 20179mnJonathan Jalouzot

Is AMP the web 3.0

Google, the undisputed leader in web services (search, pub, analytics ...), has been offering for over a year a new way of displaying your pages, called the AMP project

Jun 14, 201710mnJonathan Jalouzot

Push notification on your website

The convenience of PWA is to act like a mobile application, to be installed on a phone, to manage off-line mode, and especially to send push notifications. Notifications are the essential element of user involvement, they allow to send a reminder and to communicate with our users

Nov 21, 201612mnJonathan Jalouzot

How to be best friend with the HTTP Cache ?

I am currently lead developer for a French press website with very high traffic. Along my previous work experiences, I was able to perform development on several other high volumetry sites as well.

Jul 13, 201614mnJonathan Jalouzot

Discover Eleven Labs

To learn more, visit our website

Let's go

Contact

Eleven Labs - Paris

102, rue du Faubourg Saint Honoré

75008 Paris

Eleven Labs - Nantes

42, rue la Tour d'Auvergne

44200 Nantes

Eleven Labs - Montréal

1155, Metcalfe St Suite 1500

Montréal, QC H3B 2V6, Canada

business@eleven-labs.com

01.82.83.11.75
Français

English