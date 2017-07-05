Back

Jonathan Jalouzot Lead développeur au @lemondefr, mes technologies sont le symfony depuis 2009, le nodejs, l'angularjs, rabbitMq etc ... J'adore les médias et aimerai continuer dans ce secteur plein de surprise. Vous pouvez me retrouver sur les réseaux sociaux: Twitter: @captainjojo42 Instagram: @captainjojo42 Linkedin: https://fr.linkedin.com/in/jonathanjalouzot Github: https://github.com/captainjojo @captainjojo42

Author's article(s)

Take care of your emails The most common mean of communication between a provider and its customer is the email. Yet, few people care enough to customize it. And that's a shame, because there are many nice tips that make them more qualitative. Of course, many of them implies Google.. but who does not use Gmail today? Jul 5, 2017 • 9mn • Jonathan Jalouzot

Is AMP the web 3.0 Google, the undisputed leader in web services (search, pub, analytics ...), has been offering for over a year a new way of displaying your pages, called the AMP project Jun 14, 2017 • 10mn • Jonathan Jalouzot

Push notification on your website The convenience of PWA is to act like a mobile application, to be installed on a phone, to manage off-line mode, and especially to send push notifications. Notifications are the essential element of user involvement, they allow to send a reminder and to communicate with our users Nov 21, 2016 • 12mn • Jonathan Jalouzot