Marie Minasyan

Astronaute Raccoon @ ElevenLabs_🚀 De retour dans la Galaxie.

Author's article(s)

Dependency injection in Symfony

You work with Symfony, but the concept of dependency injection is a little blurry for you? Find out how to take advantage of the component reading this article.

Sep 29, 202114mnMarie Minasyan

Women in IT

Today is the International Women's Rights Day, and we wanted to take the opportunity to talk to you about a subject that is close to our hearts: women in IT. The purpose of this article is to tell you about our experience to give you a better vision of why there aren't many of us, why some give up, and, above all, how to make that change.

Mar 8, 202111mnMarie Minasyan & Marianne Joseph-Géhannin

Introduction to Gitlab CI/CD

This article presents some of the possibilities that GitLab CI/CD offers. You will find on the Codelabs platform two tutorials linked to this article, which will show you two use cases.

Jan 5, 202125mnNicolas Grévin & Marie Minasyan

Monitor your Docker containers

Containers are widely used today from development to production. However, a `docker stats` in ssh does not allow you to correctly assess your production environment. We will therefore see how to meet this monitoring need for containers in production.

Dec 9, 20208mnQuentin Neyrat & Marie Minasyan

PHP & Serverless with Bref - part 2

How to deploy PHP applications to AWS Lambda with Bref

May 13, 202013mnMarie Minasyan

