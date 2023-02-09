Back

Marie Minasyan Astronaute Raccoon @ ElevenLabs_🚀 De retour dans la Galaxie. @marie_minasyan

Author's article(s)

Migrating from a Monolith to Microservices: A Step-by-Step Guide This article is a step-by-step guide on how to migrate from a Monolith to Microservices Feb 9, 2023 • 6mn • Marie Minasyan

Dependency injection in Symfony You work with Symfony, but the concept of dependency injection is a little blurry for you? Find out how to take advantage of the component reading this article. Sep 29, 2021 • 14mn • Marie Minasyan

Women in IT Today is the International Women's Rights Day, and we wanted to take the opportunity to talk to you about a subject that is close to our hearts: women in IT. The purpose of this article is to tell you about our experience to give you a better vision of why there aren't many of us, why some give up, and, above all, how to make that change. Mar 8, 2021 • 11mn • Marie Minasyan & Marianne Joseph-Géhannin

Introduction to Gitlab CI/CD This article presents some of the possibilities that GitLab CI/CD offers. You will find on the Codelabs platform two tutorials linked to this article, which will show you two use cases. Jan 5, 2021 • 25mn • Nicolas Grévin & Marie Minasyan

Monitor your Docker containers Containers are widely used today from development to production. However, a `docker stats` in ssh does not allow you to correctly assess your production environment. We will therefore see how to meet this monitoring need for containers in production. Dec 9, 2020 • 8mn • Quentin Neyrat & Marie Minasyan

You are using React states wrong You may not be using the React states optimally and I'll explain why Jul 1, 2020 • 14mn • Marie Minasyan

PHP & Serverless with Bref - part 2 How to deploy PHP applications to AWS Lambda with Bref May 13, 2020 • 13mn • Marie Minasyan