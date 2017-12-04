Deploy a replicated MongoDB on AWS with Terraform and Ansible

I recently had the opportunity to deploy a MongoDB server on Amazon Web Services (AWS). In order to limit the problems of crash and data loss, it is also replicated with two other servers, ideally in a different geographical area to ensure high availability.

To automate the creation of EC2 machines, I used Terraform (and its aws provider) as well as Ansible](https://www.ansible.com/) for provisioning. This article describes the technical logic that we set up to achieve this.

Context

So we have a MongoDB cluster composed of three EC2 instances (say, t2. large type).

Among these instances, MongoDB will elect a master server, called primary in the MongoDB language as well as slave servers, called secondary .

In order for these three servers to share the same data, we will need to create what MongoDB calls a replica set, a data set.

What is important to note is that only the primary server will be able to read or write data. The secondary servers are there to take over in case the primary server is unavailable. This is possible thanks to an election that is launched automatically by MongoDB to elect a new primary server.

This is the target infrastructure we are looking for, for this replication:

As you can see on this diagram, only the primary node is used for read/write, the other two replicas are there to synchronize the updated data of the primary server in real time as well as for the purpose of eventually becoming primary in turn, in case the current primary server would become unavailable.

The definition of a server (primary or secondary) is done through a majority election, which takes place between the servers. Thus, you will necessarily need to have at least three servers so that a majority can be constituted.

It is therefore impossible to define this replication model with only two servers in your cluster.

Terraform: server creation

So let's move on to the creation of machines on AWS: we have made the choice of Terraform for this part, a resource automation tool.

Terraform is therefore a tool for industrializing infrastructure tasks such as, in our case, the creation of EC2 machines on our AWS account.

In order to create a MongoDB server (let's take the case of a first server), we use the following terraform code:

# EC2 Instance: MongoDB 1 resource "aws_instance" "mongodb_one" { availability_zone = "${var.AWS_REGION}a" tags { Name = "${var.ENVIRONMENT}-mongodb-one" } ami = "<your-ami-id>" instance_type = "t2.large" root_block_device { volume_type = "gp2" volume_size = "100" } security_groups = [ "${aws_security_group.mongodb.name}" ] associate_public_ip_address = true key_name = "id_rsa" }

In this script, we therefore specify a new resource of the type aws_instance and name it mongodb-one .

This instance will be in the area a of our AWS region, defined as an environment variable.

We must also specify the AMI image (Amazon Image) that will be used on this instance. To do this, I invite you to select an AMI identifier from those available on Amazon, using this command via the AWS CLI for example:

$ aws ec2 describe-images --filters "Name=root-device-type,Values=ebs" "Name=name,Values=ubuntu*hardy*" [ { "Architecture" : "x86_64" , "CreationDate" : "2011-10-07T09:09:03.000Z" , "ImageId" : "ami-ffecde8b" , "ImageLocation" : "063491364108/ubuntu-8.04-hardy-server-amd64-20111006" , "ImageType" : "machine" , "Public" : true , "KernelId" : "aki-4cf5c738" , "OwnerId" : "063491364108" , "RamdiskId" : "ari-2ef5c75a" , "State" : "available" , "BlockDeviceMappings" : [ { "DeviceName" : "/dev/sda1" , "Ebs" : { "Encrypted" : false , "DeleteOnTermination" : true , "SnapshotId" : "snap-eb7aa883" , "VolumeSize" : 8 , "VolumeType" : "standard" } }, { "DeviceName" : "/dev/sdb" , "VirtualName" : "ephemeral0" } ], "Description" : "Ubuntu 8.04 Hardy server amd64 20111006" , "Hypervisor" : "xen" , "Name" : "ubuntu-8.04-hardy-server-amd64-20111006" , "RootDeviceName" : "/dev/sda1" , "RootDeviceType" : "ebs" , "VirtualizationType" : "paravirtual" } ... ]

You will have access to Ubuntu Hardy images supporting Amazon EBS (Elastic Block Storage) volumes.

The field you will be interested in is ImageId , which you must copy into your Terraform code.

We then specify the type of instance as well as the type of disk and sizing we want to use for our server.

You will notice that we specify a `security_groups' entry for our instance that is dynamic and actually points to another resource we have to declare.

So let's declare our security group for this MongoDB server:

# MongoDB security group resource "aws_security_group" "mongodb" { name = "mongodb-${var.ENVIRONMENT}" description = "Security group for mongodb-${var.ENVIRONMENT}" tags { Name = "mongodb-${var.ENVIRONMENT}" } } resource "aws_security_group_rule" "mongodb_allow_all" { type = "egress" from_port = 0 to_port = 0 protocol = "-1" cidr_blocks = ["0.0.0.0/0"] security_group_id = "${aws_security_group.mongodb.id}" } resource "aws_security_group_rule" "mongodb_ssh" { type = "ingress" from_port = 22 to_port = 22 protocol = "tcp" cidr_blocks = ["0.0.0.0/0"] security_group_id = "${aws_security_group.mongodb.id}" } resource "aws_security_group_rule" "mongodb_mongodb" { type = "ingress" from_port = 27017 to_port = 27017 protocol = "tcp" cidr_blocks = ["0.0.0.0/0"] security_group_id = "${aws_security_group.mongodb.id}" } resource "aws_security_group_rule" "mongodb_mongodb_replication" { type = "ingress" from_port = 27019 to_port = 27019 protocol = "tcp" cidr_blocks = ["0.0.0.0/0"] security_group_id = "${aws_security_group.mongodb.id}" }

Here, a bunch of rules are specified in our security group.

We need to allow the input ports 22 (SSH), 27017 (default port of MongoDB) and 27019 which is used by MongoDB to manage communication between servers.

You will notice that we allow here all the provenances in the cidr_blocks entry, it is obviously necessary to restrict these accesses as much as possible.

We are now finished with the Terraform part: we are able to create a MongoDB (EC2) server on AWS but we still have to provision the server.

Ansible: provisioning

To provision the MongoDB server, we use an Ansible playbook. Here is the definition of the playbook:

- hosts: db-mongodb become: yes roles: - project.provision.mongodb

The db-mongodb host corresponds to both the primary and secondary servers.

We distinguish these servers because we need to define a primary server first when we provision the cluster.

# Primary server [db-mongodb-master] <adresse ip> ansible_user=root # Secondary servers [db-mongodb-slave-1] <adresse ip> ansible_user=root [db-mongodb-slave-2] <adresse ip> ansible_user=root # MongoDB Groups [db-mongodb-slave:children] db-mongodb-slave-1 db-mongodb-slave-2 [db-mongodb:children] db-mongodb-master db-mongodb-slave

For the db-mongodb host we will therefore play a project. provision. mongodb role that we will need to perform the following actions:

Installation and creation of a MongoDB system service

Preparation of the MongoDB configuration file

Activation of replication with other hosts

Create user accounts

Starting the MongoDB instance

So let's start with the installation and activation of MongoDB:

- name: Install mongodb apt: name: mongodb-org state: present allow_unauthenticated: yes - name: Create systemd service file template: src: mongod.service dest: /etc/systemd/system/mongodb.service - name: Enable Mongod service command: systemctl enable mongodb.service become: yes when: env == 'dev'

Nothing very special so far. Note that the mongod. service file is directly available in our Ansible code and can be variabilized on certain values.

This is also the case for the MongoDB configuration, which we also import to the server:

- name: Copy MongoDB configuration file template: src: mongod.conf dest: /etc/mongod.conf

In order to enable replication, note that we need to specify in this configuration file, a set replica name (here, rs0 ):

replication: replSetName: "rs0"

This replication will work only if the servers are able to communicate with each other.

It is also important to secure these exchanges, which is why we will create a key to authenticate the servers discussing with one another:

- name: Prepare authorization key file local_action: shell openssl rand -base64 756 > {{ playbook_dir }} /passwords/{{ env }}/mongodb-key when: database_replica_type == "master" - name: Create mongodb home directory file: state: directory path: /home/mongodb owner: mongodb group: mongodb mode: 0755 - name: Copies key to both master and slaves copy: src: " {{ playbook_dir + '/passwords/' + env + '/mongodb-key'}} " dest: /home/mongodb/mongodb-key owner: mongodb group: mongodb mode: 0400 when: database_replica_type != false - name: Add key to mongodb configuration lineinfile: dest: /etc/mongod.conf state: present regexp: '# keyFile:' line: ' keyFile: /home/mongodb/mongodb-key' backrefs: yes when: database_replica_type != false

We create here the necessary key with openssl , copy it on the servers and specify it in the configuration file (a restart of MongoDB will be necessary to take this key into account).

Finally, let's boot or reboot our MongoDB servers using the system service previously created:

- name: Restart mongodb command: systemctl restart mongodb.service

Now, when you connect to your different MongoDB servers, you will have the PRIMARY or SECONDARY element in the console, as in the example below, which allows you to know where you are:

root@mongodb:~# mongo --host localhost -u user -p<password> admin MongoDB shell version: 3.2.17 connecting to: localhost:27017/admin rs0:PRIMARY>

You can also check the configuration of your replication via the rs. conf () command in the different MongoDB servers:

rs0:PRIMARY> rs.conf() { "_id" : "rs0", "version" : 3, "protocolVersion" : NumberLong(1), "members" : [ { "_id" : 0, "host" : "<ip1>:27017", "arbiterOnly" : false, "buildIndexes" : true, "hidden" : false, "priority" : 1, "tags" : { }, "slaveDelay" : NumberLong(0), "votes" : 1 }, { "_id" : 1, "host" : "<ip2>:27017", "arbiterOnly" : false, "buildIndexes" : true, "hidden" : false, "priority" : 1, "tags" : { }, "slaveDelay" : NumberLong(0), "votes" : 1 }, { "_id" : 2, "host" : "<ip3>:27017", "arbiterOnly" : false, "buildIndexes" : true, "hidden" : false, "priority" : 1, "tags" : { }, "slaveDelay" : NumberLong(0), "votes" : 1 } ], ...

Thus, no more doubt about your configuration. You also have the option of giving weight to certain servers that will allow you to influence the elections of a new primary server in case of a failure on your cluster via the priority property.

Conclusion

Deploying a MongoDB cluster with an active replication on a specified infrastructure via Terraform code and provisioned with Ansible is really very simple. Indeed, MongoDB makes things much easier for us because it only takes a few lines of configuration to activate replication.

The whole logic of primary server election and re-definition is managed by MongoDB.

To go further with MongoDB replication, I invite you to browse the official MongoDB documentation which explains very well, with diagrams, operation and the various configuration parameters available to configure your replicas:https://docs.mongodb.com/v3.0/core/replication-introduction/#replication-introduction.