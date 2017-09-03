Migrate a React client-side application to server-side with Next.JS

Most of the front-end applications using React that I've been able to work on are browser-based (client-side) applications.

However, depending on the tools you use, they may not be visible to search engines and therefore prevent a good indexing of your content (SEO).

To overcome this problem, frameworks have been developed to make server-side React applications possible. This is the case of Next.JS which we will study in this article.

I had a React application used client-side and migrated it to a server side rendering in just a few hours thanks to the framework. The purpose of this article is to share with you my technical experience on this migration.

First steps

First of all, we need to look at what Next.JS has to offer so that we can see if this framework fits our needs:

A simple installation ,

, Rendering of static files such as images and CSS files in a static directory,

such as images and CSS files in a directory, Routing URLs pre-defined from the names of the JS files in the pages directory,

directory, Possibility to define customized/parameterized routes (but I used next-routes for this, a cleaner way),

(but I used for this, a cleaner way), Running server-side actions only ,

, Simple integration with Redux using next-redux-wrapper .

So you should have everything you need to migrate your project. Let's get started!

Adding dependencies

The first thing to do is to add our dependencies to the package. json file:

{ "version" : "0.0.1" , "private" : true , "dependencies" : { + "next" : "^3.0.3" , + "next-redux-wrapper" : "^1.3.2" , + "next-routes" : "^1.0.40" , "prop-types" : "^15.5.10" , "react" : "^15.5.4" , "react-dom" : "^15.5.4" , "react-scripts" : "1.0.1" }, "scripts" : { - "start" : "react-scripts start" , - "build" : "react-scripts build" , - "test" : "react-scripts test --env=jsdom" , + "dev" : "next dev src" , + "start" : "node server.js" , + "build" : "next build src" , + "test" : "react-scripts test --env=jsdom" } }

We therefore add here our three dependencies: next , next-redux-wrapper and next-routes . No need to go into more details on the subject, to me the name of the libraries seems clear enough to guess their usefulness.

We also need to modify the scripts. Indeed, we will now need a node HTTP server and will use the `next' library to build and develop our application with an on-the-fly compiler.

Note that for the moment, I have kept react-scripts to run my tests but this one could of course be deleted.

New file structure

We will respect the conventions proposed by Next.JS, so we will place our different pages in a directory named page , and our static files in a static directory.

The only difference is that we will place them in src . This is why we have specified this directory in the previous commands.

So here's our project structure:

. ├── src │ ├── actions │ │ ├── ... │ ├── components │ │ ├── ... │ ├── constants │ │ └── ... │ ├── containers │ │ ├── ... │ ├── pages │ │ ├── _error.js │ │ ├── index.js │ │ └── category.js │ ├── reducers │ │ ├── ... │ ├── static │ │ ├── css │ │ │ ├── ... │ │ ├── fonts │ │ │ └── ... │ │ ├── img │ │ │ ├── ... │ │ ├── favicon.ico │ │ └── index.html │ ├── store │ │ └── configureStore.js │ ├── translations │ │ ├── ... │ ├── index.js │ └── routes.js ├── tests │ └── ... ├── Makefile ├── README.md ├── package-lock.json ├── package.json ├── server.js

We kept the same file structure we had with our client-side project and simply added the pages and static directories (which were previously named assets in our case).

You can already run the server on your development machine by running:

$ npm run dev (ou yarn dev)

On the production side, the server.js node server will be executed. Here's his code:

const next = require ( 'next' ) const routes = require ( './src/routes' ) const app = next({ dir : 'src' , dev : false }) const handler = routes.getRequestHandler(app) const {createServer} = require ( 'http' ) app.prepare().then( () => { createServer(handler).listen( 8081 ) })

We instantiate here Next.JS and retrieve the routes we will create later. We also specify the src directory and specify that you are not in a development environment to optimize the build.

Writing the first page

Now it's time to write our first server-side page!

We will start with a very simple homepage. Place a file at src/pages/index.js :

import React from 'react' import withRedux from 'next-redux-wrapper' import { store } from '../store/configureStore' import { Footer, Homepage } from '../components' ; import { AppContainer, HeaderContainer } from '../containers' ; const Page = () => ( < AppContainer className = 'App Homepage' > < div > < HeaderContainer /> < Homepage /> < Footer /> </ div > </ AppContainer > ) export default withRedux(store)(Page)

Very simple, we instantiate a Page React object comprising the components that will form our page and call a function returned by withRedux(store) (provided by the next-redux-wrapper library) to synchronize our Redux store on this page.

This way, our entire page (and the components included inside) will have access and can manipulate the Redux store.

If you go to http://localhost:3000/ now, your homepage should be visible!

Customized routes / including variables

Unfortunately, it is a bit complicated to declare custom routes and/or containing variables directly via Next.JS framework, that's why I choose to use the next-routes library which will allow me to do this very simply.

For this example, we will start with a /category/: slug URL.

We must then declare a file to src/routes.js with the following content:

const routes = module .exports = require ( 'next-routes' )() routes .add( 'category' , '/category/:slug' )

When the URL /category/: slug is called (or slug is a dynamic value), the src/pages/category.js file will be called.

Let's create this file:

import React from 'react' import withRedux from 'next-redux-wrapper' import { store } from '../store/configureStore' import { Category, Footer } from '../components' ; import { AppContainer, HeaderContainer, } from '../containers' ; const Page = ( { slug } ) => ( < AppContainer className = 'App Homepage' > < div > < HeaderContainer displaySearch = {true} /> < Category slug = {slug} /> < Footer /> </ div > </ AppContainer > ) Page.getInitialProps = async ({ query }) => { return { slug : query.slug } } export default withRedux(store)(Page)

As you can see here, we have added the following code to the component, allowing us to retrieve the slug parameter from the request and send it to our page component in its props (and then to our Category component):

Page.getInitialProps = async ({ query }) => { return { slug : query.slug } }

Really simple, isn't it? You now know how to perform dynamic routing!

Server-side requests

The getInitialProps() method presented above will also allow you to make server-side requests, which means that the end client will not know about it.

This way, you will be able to retrieve the API data and insert it into your store.

Manipulating templates

In the templates of your React components, you can declare links to your routes this way, by importing the Link component available through your routes.js file and then:

import { Link } from '../routes' ; < Link route = 'category' params = {{slug: ' hello-world '}}> Go to hello-world category </ Link >

Note that you can also use the following notation:

<Link route= 'category/hello-world' >

Note : You can add a prefetch attribute if you want to preload your pages.

Next.JS also provides a Head component that will allow you, as its name suggests, to manipulate the <head> HTML of your page.

To define the <title> of your page, you must write:

import Head from 'next/head' ; const Page = () => ( < Head > < title > My homepage title </ title > </ Head > ... )

Another element that will allow you to improve your referencing and to further personalize your pages.

Conclusion

Migrating from a client-side React application (initialized with create-react-app ) took me only a few hours because the Next.JS framework is really easy to use and the community already quite large.

In fact, Next.JS integrates very well with most of the React ecosystem tools.

I hope this article will help you migrate your client-side application to server-side.