Migrate a React client-side application to server-side with Next.JS

How To Build Your Website With NextJS
Tutorial on the basics of NextJS for building a website.
Most of the front-end applications using React that I've been able to work on are browser-based (client-side) applications.
However, depending on the tools you use, they may not be visible to search engines and therefore prevent a good indexing of your content (SEO).
To overcome this problem, frameworks have been developed to make server-side React applications possible. This is the case of Next.JS which we will study in this article.
I had a React application used client-side and migrated it to a server side rendering in just a few hours thanks to the framework. The purpose of this article is to share with you my technical experience on this migration.
First of all, we need to look at what Next.JS has to offer so that we can see if this framework fits our needs:
static directory,
pages directory,
So you should have everything you need to migrate your project. Let's get started!
The first thing to do is to add our dependencies to the
package. json file:
{ "version": "0.0.1", "private": true, "dependencies": { + "next": "^3.0.3", + "next-redux-wrapper": "^1.3.2", + "next-routes": "^1.0.40", "prop-types": "^15.5.10", "react": "^15.5.4", "react-dom": "^15.5.4", "react-scripts": "1.0.1" }, "scripts": { - "start": "react-scripts start", - "build": "react-scripts build", - "test": "react-scripts test --env=jsdom", + "dev": "next dev src", + "start": "node server.js", + "build": "next build src", + "test": "react-scripts test --env=jsdom" } }
We therefore add here our three dependencies:
next,
next-redux-wrapper and
next-routes. No need to go into more details on the subject, to me the name of the libraries seems clear enough to guess their usefulness.
We also need to modify the scripts. Indeed, we will now need a
node HTTP server and will use the `next' library to build and develop our application with an on-the-fly compiler.
Note that for the moment, I have kept
react-scripts to run my tests but this one could of course be deleted.
We will respect the conventions proposed by Next.JS, so we will place our different pages in a directory named
page, and our static files in a
static directory.
The only difference is that we will place them in
src. This is why we have specified this directory in the previous commands.
So here's our project structure:
.
├── src
│ ├── actions
│ │ ├── ...
│ ├── components
│ │ ├── ...
│ ├── constants
│ │ └── ...
│ ├── containers
│ │ ├── ...
│ ├── pages
│ │ ├── _error.js
│ │ ├── index.js
│ │ └── category.js
│ ├── reducers
│ │ ├── ...
│ ├── static
│ │ ├── css
│ │ │ ├── ...
│ │ ├── fonts
│ │ │ └── ...
│ │ ├── img
│ │ │ ├── ...
│ │ ├── favicon.ico
│ │ └── index.html
│ ├── store
│ │ └── configureStore.js
│ ├── translations
│ │ ├── ...
│ ├── index.js
│ └── routes.js
├── tests
│ └── ...
├── Makefile
├── README.md
├── package-lock.json
├── package.json
├── server.js
We kept the same file structure we had with our client-side project and simply added the
pages and
static directories (which were previously named
assets in our case).
You can already run the server on your development machine by running:
$ npm run dev (ou yarn dev)
On the production side, the
server.js node server will be executed. Here's his code:
const next = require('next')
const routes = require('./src/routes')
const app = next({dir: 'src', dev: false})
const handler = routes.getRequestHandler(app)
const {createServer} = require('http')
app.prepare().then(() => {
createServer(handler).listen(8081)
})
We instantiate here Next.JS and retrieve the routes we will create later.
We also specify the
src directory and specify that you are not in a development environment to optimize the build.
Now it's time to write our first server-side page!
We will start with a very simple homepage. Place a file at
src/pages/index.js:
import React from 'react'
import withRedux from 'next-redux-wrapper'
import { store } from '../store/configureStore'
import { Footer, Homepage } from '../components';
import { AppContainer, HeaderContainer } from '../containers';
const Page = () => (
<AppContainer className='App Homepage'>
<div>
<HeaderContainer />
<Homepage />
<Footer />
</div>
</AppContainer>
)
export default withRedux(store)(Page)
Very simple, we instantiate a
Page React object comprising the components that will form our page and call a function returned by
withRedux(store) (provided by the
next-redux-wrapper library) to synchronize our Redux store on this page.
This way, our entire page (and the components included inside) will have access and can manipulate the Redux store.
If you go to
http://localhost:3000/ now, your homepage should be visible!
Unfortunately, it is a bit complicated to declare custom routes and/or containing variables directly via Next.JS framework, that's why I choose to use the
next-routes library which will allow me to do this very simply.
For this example, we will start with a
/category/: slug URL.
We must then declare a file to
src/routes.js with the following content:
const routes = module.exports = require('next-routes')()
routes
.add('category', '/category/:slug')
When the URL
/category/: slug is called (or slug is a dynamic value), the
src/pages/category.js file will be called.
Let's create this file:
import React from 'react'
import withRedux from 'next-redux-wrapper'
import { store } from '../store/configureStore'
import { Category, Footer } from '../components';
import { AppContainer, HeaderContainer, } from '../containers';
const Page = ({ slug }) => (
<AppContainer className='App Homepage'>
<div>
<HeaderContainer displaySearch={true} />
<Category slug={slug} />
<Footer />
</div>
</AppContainer>
)
Page.getInitialProps = async ({ query }) => {
return { slug: query.slug }
}
export default withRedux(store)(Page)
As you can see here, we have added the following code to the component, allowing us to retrieve the
slug parameter from the request and send it to our page component in its props (and then to our
Category component):
Page.getInitialProps = async ({ query }) => { return { slug: query.slug } }
Really simple, isn't it? You now know how to perform dynamic routing!
The
getInitialProps() method presented above will also allow you to make server-side requests, which means that the end client will not know about it.
This way, you will be able to retrieve the API data and insert it into your store.
In the templates of your React components, you can declare links to your routes this way, by importing the
Link component available through your
routes.js file and then:
import { Link } from '../routes'; <Link route='category' params={{slug: 'hello-world'}}> Go to hello-world category </Link>
Note that you can also use the following notation:
<Link route='category/hello-world'>
Note : You can add a
prefetchattribute if you want to preload your pages.
Next.JS also provides a
Head component that will allow you, as its name suggests, to manipulate the
<head> HTML of your page.
To define the
<title> of your page, you must write:
import Head from 'next/head';
const Page = () => (
<Head>
<title>My homepage title</title>
</Head>
...
)
Another element that will allow you to improve your referencing and to further personalize your pages.
Migrating from a client-side React application (initialized with
create-react-app) took me only a few hours because the
Next.JS framework is really easy to use and the community already quite large.
In fact, Next.JS integrates very well with most of the React ecosystem tools.
I hope this article will help you migrate your client-side application to server-side.