Vincent Composieux

Architecte passionné par les technologies web depuis de longues années, je pratique principalement du PHP (Symfony) / Javascript mais aussi du Python ou Golang.

Deploy a replicated MongoDB on AWS with Terraform and Ansible

I recently had the opportunity to deploy a MongoDB server on Amazon Web Services (AWS). In order to limit the problems of crash and data loss, it is also replicated with two other servers, ideally in a different geographical area to ensure high availability.

Dec 4, 201715mn

Redux: Structure your frontend applications

Javascript ecosystem is really rich: full of developers but also full of frameworks and libraries.

Jan 20, 20179mn

