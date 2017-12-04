Back

Vincent Composieux Architecte passionné par les technologies web depuis de longues années, je pratique principalement du PHP (Symfony) / Javascript mais aussi du Python ou Golang. eko • @vcomposieux

Author's article(s)

Deploy a replicated MongoDB on AWS with Terraform and Ansible I recently had the opportunity to deploy a MongoDB server on Amazon Web Services (AWS). In order to limit the problems of crash and data loss, it is also replicated with two other servers, ideally in a different geographical area to ensure high availability. Dec 4, 2017 • 15mn • Vincent Composieux

Migrate a React client-side application to server-side with Next.JS Most of the front-end applications using React that I've been able to work on are browser-based (client-side) applications. Sep 3, 2017 • 12mn • Vincent Composieux

Feedback on a live-coding to discover Go language This blog post follows a workshop / live-coding session I organized at Eleven Labs for an initiation to Go language. Aug 23, 2017 • 12mn • Vincent Composieux

Construct and structure a Go GraphQL API GraphQL was released 2 years ago and applications that use it are still rare. Jun 15, 2017 • 12mn • Vincent Composieux

HTTP/2 is not future. It's present. Remember, in `may 1996`, the very first HTTP protocol version (HTTP/1.0) was born. Apr 12, 2017 • 8mn • Vincent Composieux

Consul: Service Discovery and Failure Detection # Introduction Feb 22, 2017 • 10mn • Vincent Composieux

Redux: Structure your frontend applications Javascript ecosystem is really rich: full of developers but also full of frameworks and libraries. Jan 20, 2017 • 9mn • Vincent Composieux