Vincent Composieux
Architecte passionné par les technologies web depuis de longues années, je pratique principalement du PHP (Symfony) / Javascript mais aussi du Python ou Golang.
I recently had the opportunity to deploy a MongoDB server on Amazon Web Services (AWS). In order to limit the problems of crash and data loss, it is also replicated with two other servers, ideally in a different geographical area to ensure high availability.
Dec 4, 2017 • 15mn • Vincent Composieux
Most of the front-end applications using React that I've been able to work on are browser-based (client-side) applications.
Sep 3, 2017 • 12mn • Vincent Composieux
This blog post follows a workshop / live-coding session I organized at Eleven Labs for an initiation to Go language.
Aug 23, 2017 • 12mn • Vincent Composieux
GraphQL was released 2 years ago and applications that use it are still rare.
Jun 15, 2017 • 12mn • Vincent Composieux
Remember, in `may 1996`, the very first HTTP protocol version (HTTP/1.0) was born.
Apr 12, 2017 • 8mn • Vincent Composieux
# Introduction
Feb 22, 2017 • 10mn • Vincent Composieux Redux: Structure your frontend applications
Javascript ecosystem is really rich: full of developers but also full of frameworks and libraries.
Jan 20, 2017 • 9mn • Vincent Composieux