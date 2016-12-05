All our articles about Javascript web development

The convenience of PWA is to act like a mobile application, to be installed on a phone, to manage off-line mode, and especially to send push notifications. Notifications are the essential element of user involvement, they allow to send a reminder and to communicate with our users

Which kind of applications can be built using Javascript?

Today, one can do almost anything with Javascript: web and mobile applications, progressive web apps, softwares, business applications, fullstack Javascript websites, backend APIs, video games, TV applications... and many others. In short, Javascript has become the central web language, it is currently the most used on GitHub. Making the choice of Javascript for your web development project is therefore, in the majority of cases, a good idea!

