  1. Home
    2. >
  2. JavaScript

Our articles and feedbacks about Javascript programming

Javascript is a dynamic programming language famous for its flexiblity! No wonder it's the most popular language among developers worldwide. In this category, find all our experts' articles, feedbacks and tutorials revolving around React.js, Node.js, Nest.js, Next.js, Vue.js, Svelte.js, and many tools to use in order to facilitate your delivery or set up a Design System, and much more! Good reading!

All our articles about Javascript web development

React i18next

React i18next

Jan 29, 2020
6mn
Marie Minasyan

In this article we are going to cover how to set up i18next in your React app

Debugging with Git

Debugging with Git

Nov 8, 2017
4mn
Romain Pierlot

Today I'd like to talk about a tool that will allow us to rapidly isolate an incorrect commit, that caused a bug in our application: git bisect

React SSR

React SSR

Oct 12, 2017
19mn
Kamal Farsaoui

Writing an SSR React app from scratch

JSON Server

JSON Server

Aug 16, 2017
15mn
Kamal Farsaoui

Accelerate your prototyping process by mocking your APIs using JSON Server

Take care of your emails

Take care of your emails

Jul 5, 2017
6mn
Jonathan Jalouzot

The most common mean of communication between a provider and its customer is the email. Yet, few people care enough to customize it. And that's a shame, because there are many nice tips that make them more qualitative. Of course, many of them implies Google.. but who does not use Gmail today?

Is AMP the web 3.0

Is AMP the web 3.0

Jun 14, 2017
7mn
Jonathan Jalouzot

Google, the undisputed leader in web services (search, pub, analytics ...), has been offering for over a year a new way of displaying your pages, called the AMP project

Which kind of applications can be built using Javascript?

Today, one can do almost anything with Javascript: web and mobile applications, progressive web apps, softwares, business applications, fullstack Javascript websites, backend APIs, video games, TV applications... and many others. In short, Javascript has become the central web language, it is currently the most used on GitHub. Making the choice of Javascript for your web development project is therefore, in the majority of cases, a good idea!

Learn more about our Javascript expertise