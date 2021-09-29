  1. Home
    2. >
  2. PHP

Our articles and feedbacks about PHP programming

PHP is a backend-oriented programming language that allows the development of dynamic and interactive applications. It is a popular language, used by a large number of web applications widely used by the general public. In this category, find all the articles, feedbacks and tutorials from our astronauts about PHP, Symfony, Laravel, Angular, the essential tools to improve your productivity, and our reports on major community events! Good reading!

All our articles about the PHP programming language and its latest trends

Dependency injection in Symfony

Dependency injection in Symfony

Sep 29, 2021
10mn
Marie Minasyan

You work with Symfony, but the concept of dependency injection is a little blurry for you? Find out how to take advantage of the component reading this article.

Domain anemia

Domain anemia

Oct 13, 2020
9mn
Romain Pierlot

Are you suffering from domain anemia? Let's look at what an anemic domain model is and how things can change.

Presentation of the PHP library Xpression

Presentation of the PHP library Xpression

Sep 10, 2018
13mn
Anthony MOUTTE

As developers, all of us already had to filter dataset (array, collection, API, etc...). Let's focus on the Xpression library, wich allows us to filter different content sources with a simplified query syntax.

Symfony 4

Symfony 4

Sep 5, 2018
3mn
Anthony MOUTTE

Let's take a look at Symfony 4 innovations and changes.

PHP 7 Throwable Errors Exceptions

PHP 7 Throwable Errors Exceptions

Feb 11, 2018
11mn
Anthony MOUTTE

Errors exist in our code, in external library, and also when hardware fail. That's why understanding Throwable is essential to handle these errors cleverly.

Debugging with Git

Debugging with Git

Nov 8, 2017
4mn
Romain Pierlot

Today I'd like to talk about a tool that will allow us to rapidly isolate an incorrect commit, that caused a bug in our application: git bisect

Build an API with API Platform

Build an API with API Platform

Aug 24, 2017
4mn
Romain Pierlot

API Platform defines itself as a « PHP framework to build modern web APIs ». Indeed, this tool will help us to rapidly build a rich and easily usable API.

Upload file with AJAX

Upload file with AJAX

Apr 20, 2017
8mn
Thierry T.

Today, I would like to share with you a feature often requested in an application: uploading a file.

What's the value of PHP?

With its rich ecosystem, strong community, and sturdy frameworks such as Symfony, PHP makes possible the development of all types of backend applications. Its use helps speed up the development process: its predefined structure and components allow developers to focus more on business logic. PHP's flexibility allows the creation of interactive web applications, e-commerce sites, blogs, marketplaces, media sites and even personalized back offices. PHP is therefore a quality solution for developing your tailor-made web projects.

Learn more about our PHP Symfony expertise