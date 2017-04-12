  1. Home
Our articles and feedbacks about PHP programming

PHP is a backend-oriented programming language that allows the development of dynamic and interactive applications. It is a popular language, used by a large number of web applications widely used by the general public. In this category, find all the articles, feedbacks and tutorials from our astronauts about PHP, Symfony, Laravel, Angular, the essential tools to improve your productivity, and our reports on major community events! Good reading!

Handle exceptions gracefully

Nov 17, 2016
8mn
Thierry T.

Hello everyone! Today I would like to speak about a subject too little discussed in php: the exceptions. An exception is an alert issued when the code is executed, to indicate that something has not happened as expected. It can be a bad connection identifier to the database, or an operation on a file that is not allowed, or a division by zero for example.

Use the Symfony Workflow component

Sep 29, 2016
8mn
Vincent Composieux

Since Symfony 3.2, a new useful component was born: the [Workflow component](http://symfony.com/blog/new-in-symfony-3-2-workflow-component).

PHP 7.1 - For dummies candidates

Sep 8, 2016
5mn
Alexandre Andre

Some time ago, well almost one year ago (time just flies!), I wrote about PHP 7.0\. Ten months later, things are moving again: PHP 7.1 is in RC1 stage.

What's the value of PHP?

With its rich ecosystem, strong community, and sturdy frameworks such as Symfony, PHP makes possible the development of all types of backend applications. Its use helps speed up the development process: its predefined structure and components allow developers to focus more on business logic. PHP's flexibility allows the creation of interactive web applications, e-commerce sites, blogs, marketplaces, media sites and even personalized back offices. PHP is therefore a quality solution for developing your tailor-made web projects.

