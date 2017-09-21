  1. Home
All our articles about mobile and web development

Discover articles from our astronauts, granting you direct access to their expertise in web development through several formats: projects feedbacks, tutorials and tool tests, advices on methodologies, introduction to frameworks... Chose your topic amongst Agility, Architecture, Data, DevOps, Javascript, or PHP!

Good reading.

Build an API with API Platform

Aug 24, 2017
4mn
Romain Pierlot

API Platform defines itself as a « PHP framework to build modern web APIs ». Indeed, this tool will help us to rapidly build a rich and easily usable API.

JSON Server

Aug 16, 2017
15mn
Kamal Farsaoui

Accelerate your prototyping process by mocking your APIs using JSON Server

Take care of your emails

Jul 5, 2017
6mn
Jonathan Jalouzot

The most common mean of communication between a provider and its customer is the email. Yet, few people care enough to customize it. And that's a shame, because there are many nice tips that make them more qualitative. Of course, many of them implies Google.. but who does not use Gmail today?

Is AMP the web 3.0

Jun 14, 2017
7mn
Jonathan Jalouzot

Google, the undisputed leader in web services (search, pub, analytics ...), has been offering for over a year a new way of displaying your pages, called the AMP project

Upload file with AJAX

Apr 20, 2017
8mn
Thierry T.

Today, I would like to share with you a feature often requested in an application: uploading a file.