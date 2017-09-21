About the Agile Tour Paris 2016 by a Product Owner
On November 17th took place the 9th edition of the Agile Tour Paris in Microsoft's offices in Issy les Moulineaux - first edition for me.
Eleven Labs
Le blog
All our articles about mobile and web development
Discover articles from our astronauts, granting you direct access to their expertise in web development through several formats: projects feedbacks, tutorials and tool tests, advices on methodologies, introduction to frameworks... Chose your topic amongst Agility, Architecture, Data, DevOps, Javascript, or PHP!
Good reading.