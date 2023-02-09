Migrating from a Monolith to Microservices: A Step-by-Step Guide
This article is a step-by-step guide on how to migrate from a Monolith to Microservices
Eleven Labs
Le blog
All our articles about mobile and web development
Discover articles from our astronauts, granting you direct access to their expertise in web development through several formats: projects feedbacks, tutorials and tool tests, advices on methodologies, introduction to frameworks... Chose your topic amongst Agility, Architecture, Data, DevOps, Javascript, or PHP!
Good reading.
Read all our articles
This article is a step-by-step guide on how to migrate from a Monolith to Microservices
Typography is a silent tool that UX designers and developers can sometimes take for granted. There is much noise around this topic. Pixels? Are breakpoints enough to switch sizes across devices? Do we even need breakpoints at all?
Finally! After 4 years of working as a web developer, I finally attended a conference linked to my job & passion: the DevFest Nantes.
Tutorial on the basics of NextJS for building a website.
You work with Symfony, but the concept of dependency injection is a little blurry for you? Find out how to take advantage of the component reading this article.
You're part of a small team with a lot of features to release quickly and a PoC needed to test a product but you only have little to no tech skills ? NoCode is what you're looking for !
Today is the International Women's Rights Day, and we wanted to take the opportunity to talk to you about a subject that is close to our hearts: women in IT. The purpose of this article is to tell you about our experience to give you a better vision of why there aren't many of us, why some give up, and, above all, how to make that change.
This article presents some of the possibilities that GitLab CI/CD offers. You will find on the Codelabs platform two tutorials linked to this article, which will show you two use cases.
In need for exposing websites and applications easily on the internet with a valid SSL certificate ? You're on the right spot ! :)
Containers are widely used today from development to production. However, a `docker stats` in ssh does not allow you to correctly assess your production environment. We will therefore see how to meet this monitoring need for containers in production.
Some people know Munin, the raven from northern mythology. It is in this case a distant cousin that you will discover in this article: Munin, the monitoring tool.
Are you suffering from domain anemia? Let's look at what an anemic domain model is and how things can change.