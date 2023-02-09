  1. Home
All our articles about mobile and web development

Discover articles from our astronauts, granting you direct access to their expertise in web development through several formats: projects feedbacks, tutorials and tool tests, advices on methodologies, introduction to frameworks... Chose your topic amongst Agility, Architecture, Data, DevOps, Javascript, or PHP!

Good reading.

Read all our articles

Responsive and accessible typography and why you should care

Jul 27, 2022
13mn
Maria Eugenia Trapani

Typography is a silent tool that UX designers and developers can sometimes take for granted. There is much noise around this topic. Pixels? Are breakpoints enough to switch sizes across devices? Do we even need breakpoints at all?

Dependency injection in Symfony

Sep 29, 2021
10mn
Marie Minasyan

You work with Symfony, but the concept of dependency injection is a little blurry for you? Find out how to take advantage of the component reading this article.

Women in IT

Mar 8, 2021
9mn
Marie Minasyan & Marianne Joseph-Géhannin

Today is the International Women's Rights Day, and we wanted to take the opportunity to talk to you about a subject that is close to our hearts: women in IT. The purpose of this article is to tell you about our experience to give you a better vision of why there aren't many of us, why some give up, and, above all, how to make that change.

Introduction to Gitlab CI/CD

Jan 5, 2021
18mn
Nicolas Grévin & Marie Minasyan

This article presents some of the possibilities that GitLab CI/CD offers. You will find on the Codelabs platform two tutorials linked to this article, which will show you two use cases.

Using Traefik as a reverse proxy

Dec 15, 2020
11mn
Jacques Moati & Dimitri Fert

In need for exposing websites and applications easily on the internet with a valid SSL certificate ? You're on the right spot ! :)

Monitor your Docker containers

Dec 9, 2020
5mn
Quentin Neyrat & Marie Minasyan

Containers are widely used today from development to production. However, a `docker stats` in ssh does not allow you to correctly assess your production environment. We will therefore see how to meet this monitoring need for containers in production.

Munin, Odin's own monitoring

Nov 18, 2020
4mn
Jérémy Bernard

Some people know Munin, the raven from northern mythology. It is in this case a distant cousin that you will discover in this article: Munin, the monitoring tool.

Domain anemia

Oct 13, 2020
9mn
Romain Pierlot

Are you suffering from domain anemia? Let's look at what an anemic domain model is and how things can change.