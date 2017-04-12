  1. Home
CQRS Pattern

Mar 15, 2017
6mn
Romain Pierlot

CQRS, which means _Command_ _Query Responsibility Segregation_, comes from CQS (_Command Query Separation_) introduced by Bertrand Meyer in _Object Oriented Software Construction_. Meyer states that every method should be either a _query_ or a _command_.

Dive into mobile development: where to start

Jan 12, 2017
9mn
Ilan Benichou

These days more than ever before mobile applications have become essential in the lives of millions of people. If you are reading this article, it means that you too are interested in this subject. I'll try to make a series of articles to share with you as much as I can on it.

Push notification on your website

Nov 21, 2016
9mn
Jonathan Jalouzot

The convenience of PWA is to act like a mobile application, to be installed on a phone, to manage off-line mode, and especially to send push notifications. Notifications are the essential element of user involvement, they allow to send a reminder and to communicate with our users

Handle exceptions gracefully

Nov 17, 2016
8mn
Thierry T.

Hello everyone! Today I would like to speak about a subject too little discussed in php: the exceptions. An exception is an alert issued when the code is executed, to indicate that something has not happened as expected. It can be a bad connection identifier to the database, or an operation on a file that is not allowed, or a division by zero for example.

Mutation Testing - Check the quality of your unit tests

Oct 21, 2016
7mn
Robin Graillon

It is well established : unit tests are mandatory when developing an application. They allow to highlight possible regressions when code is modified, so the developer gets a certain confidence when shipping his code to production : If tests do pass, everything works correctly.

Use the Symfony Workflow component

Sep 29, 2016
8mn
Vincent Composieux

Since Symfony 3.2, a new useful component was born: the [Workflow component](http://symfony.com/blog/new-in-symfony-3-2-workflow-component).